Jude Bellingham arrived at Stamford Bridge ready to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League, but that has not stopped Blues fans from trying to sway the Borussia Dortmund ace to the clubFull Article
Fans plead to Jude Bellingham 'come Chelsea' as he enters Stamford Bridge
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jude Bellingham transfer latest: Real Madrid meeting, Arsenal limit, Dortmund and Chelsea stance
Chelsea transfer news: Jude Bellingham is one of Europe's most coveted young players and Todd Boehly could have his work cut out to..
Football.london
Terzic calls on Dortmund star Bellingham to lead by example at Chelsea
Edin Terzic called on Jude Bellingham to stand up and lead Borussia Dortmund in their “brutally difficult” Champions League..
SoccerNews.com