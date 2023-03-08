Fans want Roy Keane's reaction to 'childish' Wout Weghorst touching This is Anfield sign

Fans want Roy Keane's reaction to 'childish' Wout Weghorst touching This is Anfield sign

Daily Star

Published

Footage emerged of Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst tapping the 'This is Anfield' sign as he walked out onto the pitch for Sunday's 7-0 loss to Liverpool, leaving Red Devils fans fuming

Full Article