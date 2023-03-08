Manchester City and England defender Walker appears to have been caught on camera pulling his tracksuit down flashing and kissing a woman in a bar during a 90 minute bar visit that took place earlier this monthFull Article
Man City defender Kyle Walker caught on camera ‘flashing and kissing’ woman
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kyle Walker's wife calls him 'd***' after 'flashing' and is 'considering future' with him
Daily Star
Kyle Walker's wife Annie is reportedly considering her future with the Manchester City and England defender after he appeared to..