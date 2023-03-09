Watch live coverage as Scotland play Ireland in the 2023 Rugby Under-20 Six Nations from Scotstoun Stadium, Scotland.Full Article
Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Scotland v Ireland
Gregor Townsend admits 'passive' Scotland were no match for Ireland but he takes positives from Six Nations thrashing
Daily Record
The world number one side swept the Scots away in a dominant showing at Murrayfield.
Ireland beat Scotland to stay on course for Grand Slam
BBC Sport
Watch highlights as Ireland beat Scotland 22-7 in the Six Nations clash to keep their Grand Slam dreams alive.