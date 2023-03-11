Former Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell could not resist mocking the Foxes fans after he put Chelsea in front at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoonFull Article
Ben Chilwell mocks booing Leicester fans after stunning half-volley for Chelsea
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How Ben Chilwell responded to Leicester City fans' chant as Chelsea counter funny FA Cup jibe
Football.london
Ben Chilwell riled up a few Leicester City fans ahead of Chelsea's trip to the King Power Stadium and, after a few boos, the..