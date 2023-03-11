Hall of Fame Vikings coach Grant dies at age 95
Published
Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, has died at the age of 95.Full Article
Published
Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, has died at the age of 95.Full Article
The Minnesota Vikings announced on Sunday that legendary and Hall of Famer coach Bud Grant has passed away at the age of 95.
Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who won four Grey Cups during his 10 years in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue..