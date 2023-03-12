Sixth-ranked Marquette rolls past Xavier to win Big East men's basketball tournament
Tyler Kolek had 20 points and David Joplin added 12 off the bench to lead the top-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles to their first ever tournament title.
Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek walked around the Madison Square Garden floor on Saturday night, celebrating the Golden Eagles’..
Marquette University's Tyler Kolek and Shaka Smark have been named the Big East Player and Coach of the Year! Kolek is a..