Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Having A Crush On Rashmika Mandanna
Published
Team India cricketer Shubman Gill had crush on Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, as per multiple reports.Full Article
Published
Team India cricketer Shubman Gill had crush on Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, as per multiple reports.Full Article
Shubhman's reply showed that there is no such statement made by the opener and neither is he aware of anything of that sort,..
India opener Shubman Gill has revealed the name of his crush and it's actress Rashmika Mandanna.