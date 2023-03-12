Canada's Gairns, Howden capture World Cup ski cross bronze medals
Canada's Tiana Gairns and Reece Howden both skied onto the podium at a World Cup ski cross event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on Sunday.Full Article
Canadians crowded the ski cross World Cup Finals podiums on home snow on Friday. Reece Howden led the charge with gold in the men's..