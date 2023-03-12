Manchester United were unable to return to winning ways in the Premier League as the 10-man Red Devils were held by bottom club Southampton at Old Trafford on SundayFull Article
2 things Erik ten Hag got wrong as Man United held by Southampton - and 1 he got right
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man Utd failures face intense inquest less than 24 hours after Liverpool catastrophe
Daily Star
Erik ten Hag will sit his Manchester United players down for a lengthy analysis of what went wrong after Liverpool subjected them..