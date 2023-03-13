Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive as Rio Ferdinand fires a shot at the Blue Army after Ben Chilwell's goal celebration for Chelsea.Full Article
Rio Ferdinand takes Leicester City swipe over Ben Chilwell and Chelsea transfer
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rio Ferdinand delivers Ben Chilwell verdict after goading Leicester City celebration
The former defender was ‘glad’ to see Chilwell celebrate in the way he did after receiving a barrage of abuse at the King Power..
Football.london
Rio Ferdinand receives Leicester City response after Ben Chilwell comments
The latest Leicester City news as supporters have responded to comments from Rio Ferdinand who criticised them for booing Ben..
Leicester Mercury