Erling Haaland sets more records as he inspires Man City to a 7-0 (8-1 on aggregate) win over RB Leipzig, plus Inter Milan progress past Porto.Full Article
Champions League reaction after Haaland scores five in Man City rout
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Haaland hits five as Man City reach quarter-finals
Erling Haaland scores five as Manchester City thrash RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
BBC Sport
´It´s all a bit blurry!´ – Haaland in awe of five-goal heroics after Man City rout
Erling Haaland claimed his five-goal haul all blurred together after his record-breaking performance steered Manchester City into..
SoccerNews.com