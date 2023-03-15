West Bromwich Albion news from BirminghamLive as the Baggies take on Cardiff City in South Wales on Wednesday night.Full Article
West Brom team news confirmed vs Cardiff City as Carlos Corberan makes two changes
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Carlos Corberan makes West Brom play-off point after 'uncomfortable feeling' at Cardiff
West Bromwich Albion news from BirminghamLive brings you reaction from Carlos Corberan following the Cardiff City match
Tamworth Herald
West Brom injury boost revealed as Carlos Corberan sends Cardiff City message
Latest West Brom news from BirminghamLive as the Baggies prepare to face Cardiff City on Wednesday evening
Sutton Coldfield Observer