Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny Briere, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Published
Mercyhurst hockey player Carson Briere, son of Flyers interim GM Danny Briere, apologized for pushing unoccupied wheelchair down flight of stairs.
Published
Mercyhurst hockey player Carson Briere, son of Flyers interim GM Danny Briere, apologized for pushing unoccupied wheelchair down flight of stairs.
College ice hockey player Carson Briere -- the son of Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere -- was hit with three criminal charges..