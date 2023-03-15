REAL MADRID 1-0 LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's Champions League dreams are over for another season having slipped to a Bernabeu defeat against Real Madrid following their 5-2 Anfield capitulationFull Article
BREAKING Liverpool dumped out of Champions League after dominant Real Madrid display
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jamie Carragher picks his dream Champions League winners as quarter-final draw made
Daily Star
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed who he is backing to win the Champions League after his former side were dumped..
Advertisement
More coverage
Jamie Carragher says struggling Liverpool ace 'needs help' and suggests transfer
Daily Star
After Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by a ruthless and clinical Real Madrid side, Jamie Carragher believes one..