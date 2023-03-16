Gianni Infantino re-elected as Fifa president until 2027
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is re-elected to his post until 2027 after standing unopposed.Full Article
After being re-elected as president of FIFA until 2027, Gianni Infantino asks journalists why some of them are "so mean" and..
Fifa drops plans for Saudi Arabia to sponsor the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, president Gianni Infantino..