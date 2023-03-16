Don't blame the World Baseball Classic. Edwin Diaz's injury was simply a 'freak accident'
Edwin Diaz's injury suffered during WBC celebrations was a "gut punch," but faulting the tourney's existence doesn't do anybody any good
Diaz's injury sparked an online debate about the World Baseball Classic
Mets closer Edwin Diaz is expected to miss the entire 2023 season because of a knee injury suffered at the World Baseball Classic.