Fans mock Mikel Arteta calling substitutes 'impacters' after Arsenal's Europa League exit

Fans mock Mikel Arteta calling substitutes 'impacters' after Arsenal's Europa League exit

Daily Star

Published

Mikel Arteta's 'impacters' failed to do just that against Sporting Lisbon as a 50-yard stunner from Pedro Goncalves levelled the tie before Arsenal were undone on penalties.

Full Article