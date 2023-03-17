Rachael Blackmore and A Plus Tard are hoping to defend the Cheltenham Gold Cup, which they won together in 2022.Full Article
Rachael Blackmore gives A Plus Tard update for Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup 2023
Gloucester Citizen0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 guide: Race time, runners, odds plus betting
Gloucestershire Echo
The biggest race of the Cheltenham Festival is the Gold Cup and with Galopin Des Champs favourite ahead of last year's winner A..
Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: Runners, odds and time for Festival race
Gloucestershire Echo
-
Cheltenham Festival tips: Gold Cup runners guide and big race verdict
Gloucestershire Echo
-
Blackmore backs A Plus Tard for Cheltenham Gold Cup
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
Rachael Blackmore odds to win Cheltenham Gold Cup with A Plus Tard slashed after Ryanair Chase win
Gloucestershire Echo
Rachael Blackmore now has two winners this week at Cheltenham and is now being well backed to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup for Henry..
Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023: Select the winner with our new Pick Your Horse tool
Gloucestershire Echo
Cheltenham Gold Cup 2023 runners, odds and time for Festival showpiece
Gloucestershire Echo