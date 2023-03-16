Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live coverage of The Cheltenham Gold Cup at Cheltenham race course.Full Article
Cheltenham Gold Cup build-up
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mullins savours 'mind-blowing' Cheltenham success
BBC Sport
Willie Mullins says he is struggling to take in his success after Galopin Des Champs gave him a third Gold Cup and 94th Cheltenham..
Advertisement
More coverage
Willie Mullins reveals Galopin Des Champs target after Cheltenham Gold Cup win
Stroud Life
The success sealed the 66-year-old's status as the Festival's top trainer for the fifth consecutive year
Paul Townend sent AP McCoy message after Galopin Des Champs wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
Gloucestershire Echo