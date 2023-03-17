Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win a dramatic Cheltenham Gold Cup from Bravemansgame.Full Article
Galopin Des Champs wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mullins savours 'mind-blowing' Cheltenham success
BBC Sport
Willie Mullins says he is struggling to take in his success after Galopin Des Champs gave him a third Gold Cup and 94th Cheltenham..
Advertisement
More coverage
Paul Townend sent AP McCoy message after Galopin Des Champs wins Cheltenham Gold Cup
Gloucestershire Echo
Townend fell at the last on Galopin Des Champs 12 months ago but there were no such troubles this time around as he won his third..
Who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022?
Gloucestershire Echo