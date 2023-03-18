Fairleigh Dickinson stuns top-seeded Purdue during March Madness
Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, thanks to a relentless, hustling defense.Full Article
Data: NCAA; Note: No games held in 2020; Chart: Rahul Mukherjee and Simran Parwani/Axios Fairleigh Dickinson's stunning win against..
Fairleigh Dickinson became the second 16-seed in NCAA Tournament history to take out a 1-seed