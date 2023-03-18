Aston Villa vs Bournemouth TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa cruise to win over Bournemouth
BBC Sport
Aston Villa claim their third win in four Premier League games as they see off struggling Bournemouth at Villa Park.
Bournemouth star hoping for Liverpool and Arsenal repeat against Aston Villa
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
The four Aston Villa players who will miss Bournemouth clash
Sutton Coldfield Observer
The latest Aston Villa injury news as Unai Emery prepares his squad for Bournemouth in the Premier League
Bournemouth boss reveals the Aston Villa 'threat' he is wary of ahead of Premier League clash
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Chris Sutton makes ‘unconvincing’ Aston Villa comment ahead of Bournemouth clash
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Bournemouth injury news ahead of Aston Villa clash as January signing returns to action
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Aston Villa v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction
BBC Local News