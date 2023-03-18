Watch the dramatic finale as the Dallas Mavericks beat the LA Lakers 111-110 with a Maxi Kleber buzzer-beater after Anthony Davis misses a crucial late free throw.Full Article
Mavericks beat Lakers with dramatic buzzer-beater
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
NBA: Dallas Mavericks beat LA Lakers with dramatic Maxi Kleber buzzer-beater
Watch the dramatic finale as the Dallas Mavericks beat the LA Lakers 111-110 with a Maxi Kleber buzzer-beater after Anthony Davis..
BBC News