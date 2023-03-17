Watch BBC One coverage, plus follow 5 live commentary and live text as Man City host Burnley in their FA Cup quarter-final tie.Full Article
FA Cup: Build-up as Man City host Burnley in quarter-final
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'It's too easy' - Haaland scores twice in three minutes
BBC Sport
Watch Erling Haaland score two goals in under 179 seconds to put Man City 2-0 up against Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final at the..
-
FA Cup: Erling Haaland scores sensational double in under 179 seconds for Man City
BBC Sport
-
Alan Shearer responds to Gary Lineker row as host returns to BBC
North Devon Journal
-
Gary Lineker back on Match of the Day after row that engulfed BBC
Upworthy
-
FA Cup quarter-finals on TV: Watch two live matches on BBC - Man City v Burnley & Brighton v Grimsby
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
Watch Kompany's FA Cup finals with Man City
BBC Sport
Take a look back at Vincent Kompany's three FA Cup finals with Manchester City before his return to Etihad Stadium as manager of..
-
Man City v Burnley FA Cup quarter-final: Pep Guardiola on 'top human being' Vincent Kompany
BBC Sport
-
Qatar’s West Asian Moment: The Geopolitics Of The World Cup – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Man City v Burnley LIVE commentary: Vincent Kompany makes Etihad return in FA Cup quarter-final clash – kick-off time, team news and how to follow
talkSPORT
-
Guardiola: Man City will be judged by Champions League results
SoccerNews.com