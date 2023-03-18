News24.com | World no 1 Ireland sink England to win Six Nations Grand Slam
Published
Hooker Dan Sheehan scored two tries to help steer Ireland to a 29-16 victory over England on Saturday for their fourth Five/Six Nations Grand Slam.Full Article
Published
Hooker Dan Sheehan scored two tries to help steer Ireland to a 29-16 victory over England on Saturday for their fourth Five/Six Nations Grand Slam.Full Article
Ireland win their fourth Grand Slam as they wear down 14-man England in a tense Six Nations finale in Dublin.
England haven't beaten Ireland at the Aviva for four years. Now the Six Nations comes to a close with a Grand Slam on the line