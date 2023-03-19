Officials: Jose Altuve suffers broken thumb in Venezuela's World Baseball Classic loss to Team USA
Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve suffered a broken right thumb when hit by a pitch vs. the USA, according to Venezuelan team officials.
Team USA righty Daniel Bard's 96 mph fastball hit Jose Altuve in the bottom of the fifth inning, leading the Team Venezuela star to..