Gareth Hock, 39, who played for England, is also charged with assault and controlling behaviour.Full Article
Ex-England rugby league player charged with rape
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-rugby player Gareth Hock charged with rape
BBC Local News: Manchester -- The 39-year-old, who played for England, is also charged with assault and controlling behaviour.
BBC Local News
Gareth Hock: Ex-England rugby league player charged with rape
Gareth Hock, 39, who played for England, is also charged with assault and controlling behaviour.
BBC News