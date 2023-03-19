Perez holds off Verstappen's charge to win Saudi Arabian GP
Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish Sunday in what is shaping…Full Article
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was the second race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, with Sergio Perez starting from the pole position..
Red Bull's Sergio Perez takes pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after team-mate Max Verstappen suffers a power..