'Spartan strong' Michigan State back in Sweet 16 as Tom Izzo's team delivers again in March
Published
This latest trip to the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 will carry a special meaning for Michigan State.
Published
This latest trip to the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 will carry a special meaning for Michigan State.
Xavier avoided being the latest team upset in this NCAA Tournament as they came back to defeat Kennesaw State. Meanwhile, Michigan..
The No. 7 seed Spartans will be in the Sweet 16 for the 15th time under coach Tom Izzo