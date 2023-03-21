Cam Newton releases hype video, will throw at Auburn pro day: 'I can't wait to show you'
Cam Newton announced on Twitter that he will be participating at Auburn's pro day on Tuesday in hopes to earn an opportunity for the 2023 NFL season.
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn, will throw at the Tigers' pro day on Tuesday, he announced in..