Cristiano Ronaldo dated Irina Shayk for five years between 2010 and 2015, and their split ended up costing the Russian model big time - on social media at leastFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend 'lost 11m Instagram followers in just 24 hours'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ronaldo`s ex-girlfriend Irina `lost 11m Instagram followers in just 24 hours`
According to The Sun, the couple parted ways in 2015 over disagreement about starting a family together.
Mid-Day