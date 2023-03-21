World Baseball Classic USA vs. Japan final: How to watch, streaming and much more
Team USA goes for a second consecutive World Baseball Classic championship tonight, taking on two-time winner Japan and starting pitcher Yu Darvish.
What's at stake Tuesday night? Bragging rights for the entire baseball world, for one.
Japan defeated Mexico 6-5 on Monday in Miami to advance to the final of the World Baseball Classic, where they will face the USA.