Arsenal will take on German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night in the UEFA Women's Champions League, and Jonas Eidevall has been speaking ahead of the clashFull Article
Jonas Eidevall makes Arsenal admission before Bayern Munich Champions League clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arsenal can beat any team at any time - Eidevall
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his side are capable of beating anyone as they attempt to overturn a first-leg deficit in the..
BBC Sport
Women's Champions League: 'Arsenal can beat anyone' says boss Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his side are capable of beating anyone as they attempt to overturn a first-leg deficit in the..
BBC News