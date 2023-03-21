Dallas Cowboys add backfield depth, agree to one-year deal with RB Ronald Jones
The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Ronald Jones, a person familiar with the situation told to USA TODAY Sports.
The Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran running back Ronald Jones, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer.