Dont'a Hightower, three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker for New England Patriots, retires
Published
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, has announced his retirement.
Published
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, has announced his retirement.
JuJu Smith-Schuster made the most of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Super Bowl LVII champion now has the..