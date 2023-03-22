Shohei Ohtani whiffs Mike Trout as Japan defeats Team USA to win World Baseball Classic title

Shohei Ohtani whiffs Mike Trout as Japan defeats Team USA to win World Baseball Classic title

USATODAY.com

Published

Shohei Ohtani fanned Mike Trout for the final out of Japan's 3-2 triumph over the United States in the 2023 WBC final.

Full Article