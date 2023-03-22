Talks between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk over a mammoth title unification fight have reportedly collapsed leaving their upcoming bout in serious jeopardyFull Article
Tyson Fury vs Usyk now 'off' despite Ukrainian's 'compromises' for fight in April
Sources: Usyk, Fury break off talks for title bout
Talks between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight on April 29 fell apart when the two..
