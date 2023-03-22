Australia beat India by 21 runs in their decisive one-day international in Chennai to replace the hosts at the top of the 50-over world rankings.Full Article
Australia beat India to go top of ODI rankings
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
India v Australia: Tourists win decisive ODI and go top of rankings
BBC Sport
Australia beat India by 21 runs in their decisive one-day international in Chennai to replace the hosts at the top of the 50-over..
-
ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Loses Top Spot; Slips 2 Places In ODI Rankings
Zee News
-
Siraj loses top position to Hazlewood in ODI, Williamson rises to no.2 in Test
Mid-Day
-
Massive Shake Up In ICC Rankings, Kane Williamson Moves Towards No.1 Spot In Test
Cricket Country
-
Big Threat To Team India's Number 1 Spot In ICC ODI Rankings, Rohit Sharma's Side Need To This To Keep Numero Uno Position - Check
Zee News