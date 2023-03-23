England v Italy: Fan with offensive flag about Diego Maradona has ticket cancelled
Published
A fan who travelled to watch England's Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy with an offensive banner about Diego Maradona has ticket cancelled.Full Article
Published
A fan who travelled to watch England's Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy with an offensive banner about Diego Maradona has ticket cancelled.Full Article
An England fan has idiotically looked to provoke Italians by mocking Diego Maradona's death ahead of the international clash in..
An England supporter seen waving a flag with an offensive message about Diego Maradona in Naples ahead of the Three Lions' Euro..