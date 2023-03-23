Kane becomes England's all-time record goalscorer
Published
Harry Kane becomes England's all-time top goalscorer with his 54th goal for the Three Lions in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.Full Article
Published
Harry Kane becomes England's all-time top goalscorer with his 54th goal for the Three Lions in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.Full Article
Harry Kane has scored once again for England, becoming the all-time record goal scorer
Tottenham edged Manchester City 1–0 on Sunday in a game that featured a historic milestone for Spurs star Harry Kane, as he..