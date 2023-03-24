Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffers torn ACL in spring training game
Published
The injury bug continues for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins suffered an ACL tear in his left knee just seven days before the start of the 2023 season.
Published
The injury bug continues for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins suffered an ACL tear in his left knee just seven days before the start of the 2023 season.
Phillies' first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field after a non-contact injury occurred in a spring training game.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday's spring training game..