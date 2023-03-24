Markquis Nowell sets NCAA Tournament assist record to power Kansas State past Michigan State
Markquis Nowell set an NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists and added 20 points as Kansas State topped Michigan State to reach the Elite Eight.
