Florida Atlantic makes history by beating Kansas State to earn its first Final Four trip
Florida Atlantic has earned its first trip to the Final Four in the NCAA men's tournament after defeating Kansas State at Madison Square Garden.
FAU's Cinderella story continues after upsetting No.3 KSU 79-76 and advances to the Final Four.
