Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner returning to Seattle Seahawks
Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted him, after spending a season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Per report, Bobby Wagner has agreed to a one-year $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The All-Pro linebacker returns to the..