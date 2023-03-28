South Carolina advances to third straight women's Final Four after win over Maryland
Published
Aliyah Boston had her 82nd career double-double in the Gamecocks' win over Maryland. South Carolina plays Iowa in the Final Four on Friday.
Published
Aliyah Boston had her 82nd career double-double in the Gamecocks' win over Maryland. South Carolina plays Iowa in the Final Four on Friday.
Top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to take control in the second quarter, outlasting second-seeded Maryland on..