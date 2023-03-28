Mike Brown: Leicester Tigers to keep ex-England full-back beyond 2022-23 season
Ex-England full-back Mike Brown signs a new Leicester Tigers deal to remain at the club beyond this season.Full Article
Ex-England full-back Mike Brown signs a new Leicester Tigers deal to remain with them beyond this season.
