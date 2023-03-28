USWNT gets big boost as Julie Ertz returns for last camp before World Cup roster chosen
Julie Ertz was critical piece of 2015 and 2019 World Cup champion teams, but she hasn't played competitively since USWNT won bronze at Tokyo Olympics.
In addition to Ertz, Tierna Davidson and Sophia Smith make their returns to the side