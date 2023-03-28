Listen to BBC Radio Scotland or BBC Radio 5 live commentary and follow text updates as Scotland take on Spain in their second match of Euro 2024 qualifying.Full Article
Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland host Spain at Hampden
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Scotland stun Spain as Scott McTominay double delivers epic Euro 2024 qualifying result – 5 talking points
Daily Record
Steve Clarke produced the standout night of his Hampden reign as Scotland blasted Group A wide open with famous win over..