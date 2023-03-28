Ben Simmons officially out for the season, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says
Head coach Jacque Vaughn announced that point guard Ben Simmons is officially out for the season with a back injury.
Ben Simmons last appeared for the Nets on Feb. 15, in a win over the Heat, missing the last six weeks with a knee and back issues...
Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn announced the news on Tuesday